Mangalyaan-2 mission launch date: ISRO's second venture to Mars orbit - know details

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 19, 2024
Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions are done, and ISRO is now gearing up for the Mangalyaan-2 mission launch. Check the date and other details here.

After a successful 2023, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has bigger plans for 2024 with various space missions lined up including the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)-2.

Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)-2 is unofficially known as the Mangalyaan-2 mission which will be devoted to the study of planet Mars.

Earlier, ISRO was planning to send a Mars rover with a Mangalyaan-2 mission, however, it was reported that it will be a Mars orbiter mission just like MOM.

But, the ISRO’s second venture too Mars has greater plans and objectives to study the red planet thoroughly.

Mangalyaan-2 mission launch date: According to reports, ISRO will be launching the Mangalyaan-2 mission in the second half of 2024, however, the exact date has yet to be announced.

With Mangalyaan-2, ISRO will be carrying various advanced payloads to Mars orbit such as MODEX, RO, EIS, LPEX.

Mars is known for having a cold and dry desert which makes it unique in our solar system. It is the fourth planet from the Sun and is being studied as the best planet to inhabit by humanity in the solar system.

However, Mars is half the size of Earth but it is worth studying the planet and its properties to have a clear understanding of its history and evolution. 

While NASA has expertise in studying Mars, ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission will unlock new mysteries and understanding of the planet.

