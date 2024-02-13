Here is what really shaped Mars early in its history
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mars, with its relatively well-preserved ancient crust, offers insights into early planetary evolution. Recent studies suggest Mars was not just a stagnant world but was tectonically and volcanically active in its early history.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mars has been traditionally viewed as a one-plate basaltic planet. However, new evidence indicates sporadic magmatic evolution, potentially resulting in felsic crust, Sci News reported.
Research in the southern highlands of Mars, particularly the Eridania basin, reveals diverse volcanism and complex volcano tectonics dating back 3.5 to 4 billion years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Almost half of Mars' surface is over 3.5 billion years old, suggesting limited crustal recycling since then, unlike Earth's dynamic tectonic processes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Dr. Joseph Michalski and his colleagues from the University of Hong Kong explore Mars to understand early crustal evolution and volcano tectonic processes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The researchers analyzed remote sensing data from orbiters like NASA's Mars Global Surveyor, Mars Odyssey, and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to study the morphology and mineralogy of the Eridania region.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Eridania region exhibits the strongest remnants of Mars' ancient magnetic field and various signatures of volcanism.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Researchers identified 63 instances of different types of volcanoes in the Eridania region, including volcanic domes, stratovolcanoes, pyroclastic shields, and caldera complexes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The presence of such diverse volcanic structures suggests a vigorous period of geologic activity on early Mars, potentially driven by vertical tectonics.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The findings not only shed light on Mars' early history but also offer insights into the possibility of hydrothermal origin of life scenarios, making Mars a valuable puzzle piece in understanding planetary evolution.