 NASA captures the most powerful black hole eruption ever recorded! Check details here.

Published Feb 22, 2024
NASA has recorded a powerful black hole eruption, the strongest-ever on record. The explosion shocked the scientists as nothing so powerful was ever captured. 

NASA shared a press release which stated that scientists had discovered a massive eruption from a black hole.

The explosion is said to have been taken millions of years ago and the study can reveal the origin of an extraordinary pattern of star clusters orbiting two massive galaxies.

The explosion was captured by multiple telescopes including NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR). These two galaxies are resembling beads arranged on a string.

The explosion was found in the SDSS J1531+3414 system which is located 3.8 billion light-years away from our planet.

The SDSS J1531+3414 system consists of various galaxies including reservoirs of hot gas and dark matter.

The explosion is speculated to have occurred from a supermassive black hole which is located at the heart of one of the large galaxies.

Osase Omoruyi of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) said, “We think our evidence for this huge eruption is strong, but more observations with Chandra and LOFAR would clinch the case.”

More studies about such events will help scientists get a deeper knowledge of astrophysical phenomena. 

