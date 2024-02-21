 NASA reports indicate 5 asteroids set to pass Earth soon: Check size, speed, more | Photos
Check out the 5 upcoming asteroids that will come close to the Earth as per the data provided by NASA. Know their speed, size, distance, and more.

Asteroid 2024 CL5: According to NASA’s report, asteroid designated as 2024 CL5 is going to make a close approach to Earth today, February 21, 2024. Asteroid 2024 CL5 is said to be 72 feet wide and it is moving at a pace of 50278 kilometers per hour.  The space rock will get as close as 1830000 kilometres to Earth, however, it does not pose any threat to our planet. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 DW: The next asteroid on NASA’s list is the 2024 DW which is 43 feet wide. The asteroid 2024 DW is projected to make a close approach to Earth tomorrow, February 22, 2024. The space rock is moving at a speed of 64494 kilometres per hour and it will get as close as 224000 kilometres to the Earth. (Pixabay )
Asteroid 2024 DX: The third space rock listed by NASA is asteroid 2024 DX which is said to be 40 feet wide. The asteroid is expected to make a close approach on February 22, 2024. The asteroid 2024 DX is moving at a speed of 37492 kilometres per hour. According to the data, the asteroid will get as close as 776000 kilometres to our planet. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CE8: The next asteroid on the close approach list is the 2024 CE8. The asteroid  2024 CE8 is reported to be 87 feet wide which is similar to the size of a airplane. The asteroid will get as close as 4050000 kilometres to Earth on February 22, 2024. According to the CNEOS report the asteroid 2024 CE8 is moving at a relative speed of 67732 kilometres per hour (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CL3: The last asteroid on the list is the 2024 CL3 which is 62 feet. The asteroid is said to make a close approach to Earth on February 23, 2024. According to the CNEOS report, the asteroid 2024 CL3 is moving at a speed of 15011 kilometres per hour and it will get as close as 3557770 kilometres to Earth. (Pixabay)
