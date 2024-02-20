 Bus-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, says NASA; Check out all the details here | Photos
Home Photos Bus-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, says NASA; Check out all the details here

Bus-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, says NASA; Check out all the details here

NASA has revealed details of an upcoming close encounter with a bus-sized asteroid today. Know its speed, distance of approach, and more, as per the US Space Agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 10:43 IST
asteroids
As per the details issued by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2024 CK5 is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, February 20. (Pixabay)
1/5 As per the details issued by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2024 CK5 is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, February 20. (Pixabay)
asteroid
This asteroid is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 2.8 million kilometers. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 34241 kilometers per hour which is even faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). (Pixabay)
2/5 This asteroid is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 2.8 million kilometers. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 34241 kilometers per hour which is even faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). (Pixabay)
Asteroid Dinkinesh
Asteroid 2024 CK5 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. (Pixabay )
3/5 Asteroid 2024 CK5 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. (Pixabay )
Asteroid
According to NASA, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2024 CK5 has come close to Earth. It first passed the planet on February 9, 1930, at a distance of approximately 18 million kilometers. After today, it will pass the planet at a distance of 67 million kilometers again this year on July 7. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 According to NASA, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2024 CK5 has come close to Earth. It first passed the planet on February 9, 1930, at a distance of approximately 18 million kilometers. After today, it will pass the planet at a distance of 67 million kilometers again this year on July 7. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
With a width of just 35 feet, Asteroid 2024 CK5 is almost the size of a bus, NASA says. However, it is not big enough to pose any danger to Earth and has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. (Pixabay)
5/5 With a width of just 35 feet, Asteroid 2024 CK5 is almost the size of a bus, NASA says. However, it is not big enough to pose any danger to Earth and has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 20 Feb, 10:43 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid 2024 CV8: According to NASA’s report, this asteroid will make a close approach to Earth today, February 19, 2024. The asteroid 2024 CV8 is said to be 64 feet wide and it is moving at a raging speed of 61607 kilometers per hour. Nasa projected that the asteroid would come within 451000 kilometres of Earth. However, it does not pose any threat to our planet.&nbsp;
5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
19 February 2024
NASA shares an image of Earth taken from ISS saying, "This soft serve machine is not broken”n
"This soft serve machine is not broken," says NASA, shares image taken from ISS on Instagram
19 February 2024
Mars
NASA calls for volunteers to join simulated one-year Mars surface mission
19 February 2024
Three Apollo asteroids will pass Earth today, says NASA. check other details.
Three Apollo asteroids set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; check speed, size, and other details
19 February 2024
Hubble Space Telescope's latest image, shared by NASA, unveils a stunning star-forming region, IRAS 16562-3959, 5,900 light-years away.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope image reveals massive star birth in celestial tapestry
17 February 2024
NASA counts up all the asteroid samples returned by a spacecraft last fall
NASA's final tally shows spacecraft returned double the amount of asteroid Bennu rubble
17 February 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details
GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets