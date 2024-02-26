NASA says 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon; Check speed, size, and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA has discovered 5 massive asteroids that are expected to fly by close to Earth in the coming days. Check all details including speed, size and how close each asteroid will come to Earth.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA has reported 5 asteroids that are going to pass Earth in the coming days and they are all travelling at electrifying speeds.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the help of advanced telescopes, NASA looks for and detects these massive asteroids that come close to Earth.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Know all about these five asteroids in brief, including their size, speed, distance, and more.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroid 2024 CT7: The asteroid is reported to be 52 feet wide and it may come close by 2370000 kilometers to Earth and it will fly by on February 27. It is moving at a speed of 27762 kilometres per hour. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroid 2024 CE7: NASA reported that asteroid 2024 CE7 has a size of 120 feet. It will make a close approach to Earth on February 28 and will come as close as 5200000 kilometres. The space rock is moving at a speed of 69645 kilometres per hour.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroid 2024 CC7: This asteroid is expected to be 59 feet wide in size and it will approach Earth on February 28 and will get as close as 5890000 kilometers. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 21582 kilometres per hour.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroid 2024 DL: The next space rock is 74 feet wide. It will make a close approach to Earth and get as near as 1,750,000 kilometres on February 29.  The rock is moving with the speed of 24216 kilometers  per hour

Photo Credit: NASA

Asteroid CA7: The last asteroid that NASA tracked was 350 feet wide. It will make a close approach on February 29 and get as near as 5,700,000 kilometres.

Check related web stories:
House-sized asteroid to pass Earth soon, says NASA; Know how close it will get
Asteroid 2024 CL3 to pass Earth at a breakneck 15011 kmph, says NASA; Know how big it is
5 massive asteroids to pass Earth in the coming days, says NASA; Check speed, size, more
NASA says four asteroids will pass by Earth today; Check speed, size and other details
View more