NASA says 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon; Check speed, size, and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has discovered 5 massive asteroids that are expected to fly by close to Earth in the coming days. Check all details including speed, size and how close each asteroid will come to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has reported 5 asteroids that are going to pass Earth in the coming days and they are all travelling at electrifying speeds.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With the help of advanced telescopes, NASA looks for and detects these massive asteroids that come close to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know all about these five asteroids in brief, including their size, speed, distance, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 CT7: The asteroid is reported to be 52 feet wide and it may come close by 2370000 kilometers to Earth and it will fly by on February 27. It is moving at a speed of 27762 kilometres per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 CE7: NASA reported that asteroid 2024 CE7 has a size of 120 feet. It will make a close approach to Earth on February 28 and will come as close as 5200000 kilometres. The space rock is moving at a speed of 69645 kilometres per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 CC7: This asteroid is expected to be 59 feet wide in size and it will approach Earth on February 28 and will get as close as 5890000 kilometers. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 21582 kilometres per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 DL: The next space rock is 74 feet wide. It will make a close approach to Earth and get as near as 1,750,000 kilometres on February 29. The rock is moving with the speed of 24216 kilometers per hour
Photo Credit: NASA
Asteroid CA7: The last asteroid that NASA tracked was 350 feet wide. It will make a close approach on February 29 and get as near as 5,700,000 kilometres.