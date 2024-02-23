5 massive asteroids to pass Earth in the coming days, says NASA; Check speed, size, more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 23, 2024
NASA says that 5 asteroids are expected to pass Earth at close distances in the next few days. Check out their approach date, size, speed, and more.
NASA, with the help of its advanced ground and space-based telescopes, tracks the asteroids in space.
Several other observatories also take advantage of Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) and the NEOWISE mission to track massive space rocks revolving around the Sun.
Check out the list of 5 asteroids coming very close to Earth soon.
Asteroid 2024 CL3: According to NASA, this asteroid is 60 feet wide and will make a close approach to Earth today, February 23 at a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.
Asteroid 2024 BY15: This asteroid is 50 feet wide and is projected to come 4.6 million kilometres close to Earth today, February 23.
Asteroid 2024 CT7: NASA says that this asteroid is 52 feet wide. The asteroid 2024 CT7 will come as close as 1.4 million kilometres to Earth on February 27.
Asteroid 2024 CE7: The asteroid is said to be 120 feet wide and it will make a close approach on February 28. It will pass Earth at a distance of 3.2 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2024 CC7: The last asteroid is said to come close to Earth on February 28. The asteroid 2024 CC7 is 59 feet wide and it will fly past Earth at 3.6 million kilometres.
