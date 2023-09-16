NASA shares mind-blowing Mercury image on Instagram! Check how 'Mister Fahrenheit' looks
NASA recently shared a mesmerizing image of Mercury on Instagram, stating, “They call me Mister Fahrenheit (Celsius)".
The image shows Mercury in tan and shades of blue, with visible craters for geological examination.
The image was captured by MESSENGER, the first spacecraft to orbit Mercury.
MESSENGER collected color-enhanced maps to study the Planet Mercury's chemical and mineralogical differences.
According to NASA, Mercury is the smallest planet in our solar system, slightly larger than Earth's Moon.
It orbits the Sun at an average distance of 36 million miles (58 million km).
Mercury is also the fastest planet, traveling at about 29 miles (47 km) per second.
A year on Mercury is just 88 Earth days due to its speedy orbit.
Unlike Earth, Mercury lacks a substantial atmosphere and has a thin exosphere.
The planet's temperature varies dramatically, from 800ºF (430ºC) during the day to -290 ºF (-180 ºC) at night.
Mercury has a weak magnetic field, only 1% as strong as Earth's, which interacts with solar winds, creating magnetic tornados.
