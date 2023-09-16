Samudrayaan mission: This is Matsya 6000, check the amazing Indian submersible from inside

Published Sep 16, 2023
Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

After Chandrayaan, it is time for Samudrayaan mission. In it, the Matsya 6000 submersible will be used for India’s first manned Deep Ocean Mission.

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

The Matsya 6000 submersible will take 3 people to a depth of 6 kilometers in the ocean.

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

While the Samudrayaan launch date has not been announced yet, but the mission is on its course to provide India yet another spectacular success, this tine under the sea. 

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

The Matsya 6000 submersible was built at Chennai's National Institute of Ocean Technology.

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

The Samudrayaan mission’s objective is to study deep-sea resources and assess marine biodiversity.

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

The Matsya 6000 submersible has an operational endurance of 12 hours and an emergency operability of up to 72 hours. 

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

The Matsya 6000 has a battery-powered propulsion system that enables it to crawl on the seafloor with 6 degrees of freedom.

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

The submarine has a size of 6.1 meters in diameter and is made up of titanium alloy capable of withstanding high pressure.

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

Matsya 6000 contains three instruments to help conduct the study of the deep ocean. They are:

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

Autonomous Coring System (ACS) for the exploration of marine gas hydrates in deep sea.

Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for exploration, and Deep Sea Mining system (DSM) is to extract the hydrates from the sea floor. The Samsudryaan project timeline for the development of the Matsya 6000 vehicle is 2025-26.

