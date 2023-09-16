Fascinating! Chandrayaan data reveals Earth's electrons forming water on the Moon

Published Sep 16, 2023
Researchers from the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa in the US have been delving into the remote sensing data from India's Chandrayaan-1 lunar mission.

Earth's Electrons on the Moon:  High-energy electrons from Earth's plasma sheet have been found to contribute to weathering processes on the Moon's surface, potentially forming water, PTI reported.

Research Publication: The groundbreaking research based on Chandrayaan data revealed the role of Earth's electrons in lunar water formation was published in the prestigious journal Nature Astronomy.

Importance of Lunar Water: Understanding water concentrations and distribution on the Moon is vital for comprehending its evolution and providing resources for future human exploration.

Water Ice Discovery: This discovery also sheds light on the origin of water ice previously found in permanently shaded regions on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-1's Pivotal Role: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) mission, launched in 2008, played a crucial role in the discovery of water molecules on the Moon.

Solar Wind and Water Formation: The bombardment of the lunar surface by high-energy solar wind particles like protons is one of the primary mechanisms behind lunar water formation.

Magnetotail Study: The research explored lunar surface weathering as the Moon passed through Earth's magnetotail, a region that partially shields the Moon from solar wind but not solar photons.

Unexpectedly, the data reveals that water formation in Earth's magnetotail closely resembles the time when the Moon is outside it, suggesting that high-energy electrons play a significant role in lunar water formation. 

This discovery underscores the interconnectedness between Earth and its Moon, shedding new light on this celestial relationship.

