Navigating the cyber frontier: Know how to become a Cybersecurity expert
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 11, 2023
In today's interconnected world, dependence on the internet is absolute. While good things predominate, unfortunately, cybercrime too is increasing, making cybersecurity a highly demanding career in the future. We explain how you can become a Cybersecurity expert here.
Career Overview: The role involves safeguarding data from theft, deletion, or harm to you or your devices. In effect, a cybersecurity expert ensures security for your data - personal and professional.
Subjects Covered: Comprehensive education should cover subjects like cyber security and various aspects of cyber law.
Courses and Universities (International): If you're looking for universities for cyber security, consider institutions abroad such as Stanford University and the University of Maryland for your studies.
Courses and Universities (Indian): In India, prestigious universities like IIT Delhi), Gujarat University, and IIIT-H offer programs in cyber security.
Qualifications: You can attain degrees in cyber security by studying subjects related to it through PG and UG courses.
Entrance Exams: For those aspiring to pursue cyber security from recognised institutions or government universities, entrance exams are a prerequisite.
Career Opportunities: A degree in cyber security opens up various career opportunities, including roles like ethical hacking, data security, and more.
Industry Demand: Given the increasing prevalence of cyber threats, the demand for cyber security professionals is on the rise, ensuring a secure digital future.
Becoming a cybersecurity expert involves education, dedication, and staying current with the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. Pursuing the right courses from reputable institutions can set you on a path to a rewarding career in this high-demand field.