Netflix unveils gaming lineup for 2024: From cozy adventures to sizzling sequels, here's what's coming
Jun 05, 2024
Netflix is broadening its gaming horizons, offering over 97 mobile games as of June 2024. PC games are in testing, marking just the beginning.
Future Releases: Netflix plans to unleash more than 90 new games in 2024 and beyond, collaborating with various gaming companies to bring fresh experiences to players.
Top Picks So Far: Highlighting recent releases like Money Heist: Ultimate Choice, Hades, and Paper Trail, Netflix continues to diversify its gaming library with a mix of genres.
Coming Soon: Debuting June 11, this beloved adventure game from Color Gray Games makes its mobile premiere after success on Steam.
Cozy Grove: On June 25, get ready for a Cozy adventure with Netflix's follow-up to Cozy Grove, promising more heartwarming gameplay.
Too Hot To Handle 3: Launching July 23, the third instalment in this popular series promises more sizzling gameplay and millions of downloads.
The Dragon Prince: Xadia: Accompanying the anime's sixth season on July 30, prepare for an immersive ARPG experience set in the world of Xadia.
Upcoming Thrills: Chicken Run & Lab Rat- Stay tuned for Chicken Run: Eggstraction's chaotic heist and Lab Rat's intriguing puzzles, both slated for 2024.
Pillow Champ & The Rise Of The Golden Idol: Gear up for Pillow Champ's unique pillow fight battles and The Rise Of The Golden Idol's detective mysteries, both aiming to captivate players in 2024.
