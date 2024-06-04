iPhone 15 available at 18% discount: Check latest offers and deals on Flipkart
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering an 18 percent discount on iPhone 15, check other deals and offers too.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is one of the most considered smartphones due to its 48MP camera and the dynamic Island which is also available in iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 has a unique design and exciting colour options which makes the device look premium.
Photo Credit: reuters
The good news is that you can get the iPhone 15 at a hefty discount on Flipkart, check details.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 was originally priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB variant, but you can get it at just Rs.64999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a great 18 percent discount on iPhone 15. You can further reduce the price by using bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get 1000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, you can grab up to Rs.50000 off, but the price will be based on smartphone mode.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 price drops by 21% on Amazon: All details about the offer you need to know
iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 10% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 13 Now Available at 18% Discount on Amazon - Latest Prices and Offers
iPhone 15 price drop: Check out this huge discount available on Flipkart
View more