OTP scam rises in India: 5 ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim

Know how you can protect yourself from OTP scams in India.
Our dependence on smartphones has been growing drastically, and as the world goes digital, there is a huge risk of online scams.
OTP scam is one such scam which has become common among tricksters into manipulating individuals.
Therefore, check out 5 ways how you can protect yourself from OTP scams.
Never share your financial or personal details with anyone on a phone call or through any online means.
A professional will never ask for your OTP in any urgent matter. Therefore, keep it to yourself and only share until and unless is necessary.
Verify the caller’s identity before making any transaction or sharing OTP.
Always contact banks, companies, and websites to avoid getting trapped in the spell of scammers.
Lastly, stay aware of online scams and current fraud trends to avoid becoming a victim.
