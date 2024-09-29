Red Dead Redemption 2 fans buzz as Ghost Of Yōtei brings Samurai and Western together
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Playstation
Sony recently unveiled a new PlayStation 5 game during its State Of Play showcase. This announcement has sparked excitement among Red Dead Redemption fans.
Photo Credit: Playstation
During the broadcast, Sony revealed Ghost Of Yōtei, a follow-up to the popular Ghost Of Tsushima game, bringing in a fresh storyline with a new protagonist.
Photo Credit: Playstation
Surprisingly, Red Dead Redemption fans are showing particular enthusiasm for Ghost Of Yōtei, anticipating it to rival Rockstar’s best-known game.
Photo Credit: Playstation
Gene Park, a well-known X user, highlighted the similarities between Ghost Of Yōtei and Red Dead Redemption, especially in the themes and artistic choices.
Photo Credit: Playstation
Park observed that the influences from samurai films, which originally inspired cowboy movies, are now making their way back into video games.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Other fans also shared their thoughts, noting how Ghost Of Yōtei merges elements of the Western genre with Eastern aesthetics, particularly through fashion choices.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
While many are excited about the Western influences, others remarked that the samurai theme in gaming seems to be making a strong comeback.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Gamers looking forward to Ghost Of Yōtei will need to be patient. The title is set to release on PlayStation 5 in 2025, though a specific date hasn't been confirmed yet.
Check related web stories:
Red Dead Redemption 2: Five ways to quickly make money and boost your gameplay and finances
Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for Free download, but time is running out
Fans predict long wait for Red Dead Redemption 3 as Rockstar remains silent on release plans
Red Dead Redemption 2: New ‘Ambush’ mod adds dynamic encounters and challenges to Open World
View more