Fans predict long wait for Red Dead Redemption 3 as Rockstar remains silent on release plans

Fans eagerly discuss the potential release of Red Dead Redemption 3. The success of Red Dead Redemption 2 raises expectations for the next instalment.
Rockstar Games has not confirmed any plans for Red Dead Redemption 3. Speculation continues about the game following the release of GTA 6.
Many fans express a preference for the Red Dead series over Grand Theft Auto titles. Conversations reveal a desire for a return to the Wild West.
Fans are vocal about their expectations for the release timeline of Red Dead Redemption 3. Discussions on Reddit indicate that many anticipate a long wait.
One fan predicts significant delays in the game's development, citing increasing game development costs. They estimate a wait of "twenty years and five billion dollars."
GTA 6 is anticipated to be one of the most expensive video games ever created. Its financial success could influence the development of future titles, including Red Dead Redemption 3.
Some fans speculate about potential storylines for Red Dead Redemption 3. Predictions include significant events, such as the main protagonist's death, leading to a delayed release.
PC Release Concerns: Humour emerges in fan discussions regarding the game’s platform availability. A common jest suggests Red Dead Redemption 3 may not launch on PC initially.
The Long Road Ahead: With GTA 6 set for release in 2025, the timeline for Red Dead Redemption 3 extends into the 2030s. Fans remain hopeful for updates but acknowledge the long wait ahead.
