Redmi Note 12, Poco X5, iQOO Z7 and more, pay less than Rs. 20000 for them
Photo Credit: POCO
Redmi Note 12, Poco X5, iQOO Z7 are all available priced under Rs. 20000.
Photo Credit: realme
We have curated a list of the best smartphones under Rs. 20000 and it includes Redmi Note 12, Poco X5, iQOO Z7, Realme 10 Pro, and Moto G73. Let us take a look.
Photo Credit: iQOO
The iQOO Z7s 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing camera, a 4500mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging. iQOO Z7s is priced at Rs. 18999.
Photo Credit: Realme
The Realme 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage and a 5000mAh battery as well. You can buy Realme 10 Pro priced at Rs. 19980 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The Moto G73 packs MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, dual rear camera system of a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide macro depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Moto G73 price is Rs. 18999.
Photo Credit: mi
The Redmi Note 12 has a Snapdragon 685 chipset, a 50MP rear camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The phone has a 13MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging. Redmi Note 12 price is Rs. 18999.
Photo Credit: POCO
The Poco X5 packs the Snapdragon 695 chipset, triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Poco X5 price is Rs. 15999.