Realme 10 Pro 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 10 Pro 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 10 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 10 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹18,999
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
108 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Realme 10 Pro 5G Price in India

Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of Realme 10 Pro 5G is Rs.19,662 on amazon.in.

Realme 10 Pro 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 108 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes
  • Yes
  • Up to 639 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • F1.75
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • S5KHM6, ISO-CELL
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • F2.45
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
Design
  • 190 grams
  • 163.7 mm
  • 74.2 mm
  • Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue
  • 8.1 mm
Display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 392 ppi
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 89.76 %
  • 680 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 93.76 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • realme
  • Android v13
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • 10 Pro
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
  • December 8, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Head: 1.165 W/kg, Body: 0.465 W/kg
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • 31.0 s
  • Adreno 619
  • 108 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 105 GB
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
