 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 33W
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 13 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 7.98 mm
    • 165.88 mm
    • 188 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Frosted Green, Mystique Blue, Matte Black
    • Dust proof
    • 76.21 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1200 nits
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 394 ppi
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 84.97 %
    General
    • MIUI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • January 5, 2023 (Expected)
    • Xiaomi
    • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
    • Yes
    • Redmi Note 12
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 619
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
    • 6 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E Compass, Gyroscope, X Axis Vibration motor
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.2
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12