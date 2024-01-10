Rewind AI, Rewind, AI, AI tool, Automate tasks, productivity, productivity app, AI productivity tool
Hindustan Times Tech Published Jan 10, 2024
Looking for an effective productivity and AI-powered tool? Rewind AI tool gives you the power to use absolutely everything you have seen, said or heard on your browser. Know how it can benefit you.
Rewind AI is a productivity tool that is personalized to an amazing extent. In fact, it is based on everything the user has seen, said, or heard on their Safari browser.
Rewind takes advantage of large language models to help you remember, and harness, everything with its smart functionalities.
Its AI features include making notes and getting human-level meeting summaries that can be instantly shared with teams. Additionally, it has an auto-recording functionality.
Rewind AI benefits users through data backup and at the same time, eliminates concerns about data loss. It provides convenient safety net services.
With its AI assistant and the power of GPT-4, users can easily automate email drafts, ask for all details about a specific day, summarize documents, and much more.
Through the Rewind AI app, you can back up all your browsing history. However, the company says you do not need to worry about privacy issues. Why? No data will be saved when you are browsing in incognito mode.
On top of all that, Rewind AI is also integrated with ChatGPT through which you can ask the chatbot to conduct certain tasks via prompts.
The app provides some advanced features which you can leverage to boost your productivity and it can also help you stay organized. Also, note that the tool only works on iOS and MacOS products.
Rewind AI has a free as well as a subscription version which is priced at $19 per month. It also provides a 30-day free trial.
In short, Rewind AI tool will benefit you in a myriad of ways including managing your work and personal life.