Want to improve productivity? Know how Google Tasks app can help
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 21, 2023
Know how you can improve your productivity with the Google Tasks app and prepare an effective to-do list for your daily workspace.
Google Tasks is, as the name suggests, a task management and to-do list app that helps individuals stay organized and on top of their daily work.
Google Tasks is a Google Workspace app where users can create tasks with deadlines and reminders.
Google Tasks works effortlessly on your mobile phones and enables users to create a task list where they can mark it done when it's completed. Additionally, it also enables users to create sub-tasks.
The app can be easily integrated with other Google workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and others.
It helps users to stay on track as they can manage deadlines along with reminders and notifications.
Google Tasks app also enables users to access the app from other devices such as computers or laptops through their Google account.
Google Tasks app benefits: The app shows completed tasks, tasks notifications, tasks overdue notifications, sub-tasks, and more to help stay informed. You can also keep all your work in one place.
The good thing about the Google Tasks app is that it's free to users and offers various features that help users stay organized and productive throughout the day.
Additionally, the app has an intuitive interface which is easy to use and understandable.
Note that the Google Tasks app is for personal use and it does not include collaborative features which may be problematic for some users.
