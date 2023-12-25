AI aid: Instant summaries, from meetings and more - how Fireflies.ai app will boost productivity
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 25, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
Know how the AI-powered Fireflies.ai app can help you record and summarize hours of meetings in a second. Also, check how it improves productivity.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Fireflies.ai app is an AI transcription tool that can be integrated into online meeting applications. The AI tool can easily record and transcribe meetings for users.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It's a San Francisco-based company founded by an Indian entrepreneur named Krish Ramineni. The tool can easily transform live conversions into text for users to know every bit of the meeting.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The app helps teams and individuals to transcribe, summarize, search, and analyze voice conversations.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Fireflies.ai can be integrated with video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and more for easy transcription.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is also integrated with AI-powered search, which enables users to see action items, tasks, questions, and other important decisions of the meeting.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Fireflies.ai also help teams collaborate where they can pin or add comments to specific parts of the meeting conversions. Additionally, they can share meeting notes on apps such as Slack, Notion, Asana and more
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The app also utilizes conversation intelligence which analyzes the speaker’s talk time, sentiment, monologues, and others.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
For productivity and effective team management, it also automates workflows from meetings with the help of its AI assistant.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The AI tool automatically creates tasks on task management tools such as Trello, Asana, or more by giving voice commands during meetings so you don't miss out on your high-priority task.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In a recent interview, the Economic Times quoted Ramineni as saying, “Everyone now has a digital assistant, and Fireflies is trying to create not just meeting assistants but work assistants for people,”