Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus now cheaper! Price falls from over Rs. 1 lakh to 42999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 06, 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

It is rare when the price of a premium phone falls massively. This is what has happened with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

You can take advantage of the latest Flipkart offer to own the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus today.

Buy here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

The price of the Galaxy S22 Plus can be reduced to mere Rs. 42999 from Rs. 101999 on Flipkart.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Galaxy S22 Plus (8GB+128GB) gets a whopping 31 percent flat discount, which brings the cost of the phone down to Rs. 69999.

However, if you have an old smartphone around, you can use it to further reduce the price of the handset.

Check here
Photo Credit: Amazon

On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 27000 further off on the discounted price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Both the discount and exchange offers combined can take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 42999. You can also avail bank offers.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 84999.

Photo Credit: Samsung

On exchange, you can get further up to Rs. 25000 off, reducing the price to Rs. 59999.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Bank offers can be availed on Amazon too.

Read more