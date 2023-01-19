 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 77,750 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹77,750
    256 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
    10 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB price in India starts at Rs.77,750. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB is Rs.67,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 00h 53m 13s
    • Yes, Fast, 45W
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • ISO-CELL
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 157.4 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Green, Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 195 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 7.6 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 390 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89.43 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1750 nits
    General
    • Android v12
    • February 25, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Adreno 730
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • 19.0 s
    • 4 nm
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Ultrasonic
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 256gb