Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Pros and Cons
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung has launched the latest foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 and they are bright and shiny! Not just that, they have some significant upgrades too that set them apart from their last year's avatars. Here we take a look at some of the Pros and Cons of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The biggest problem with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was that it would not shut flat. There was a noticeable gap. Well, what do you know, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 shuts perfectly and there is no gap. Yes, it is FLAT!
Considering that Google Pixel Fold foldable has no gap, it was imperative for Samsung to ensure the same in their flagship device.
As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs the latest processor and that means there will be no lag in its performance.
While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was light enough, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has managed to be even lighter than that. The difference is in mere grams, but nevertheless, it counts as a triumph.
Now that we have praised the smartphone to the skies, let us check out some things that fans would have liked to have seen changed on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
First and foremost is that, since everyone is so much into photography, there is no change in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in cameras vis a vis Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
And when it comes to another important spec, the cover screen, it is rather narrower than that of the Pixel Fold and does not offer the features that it does.
In conclusion, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has incremental changes that add up to a very good product. And that is exactly what it has been doing with each new generation of its foldables.