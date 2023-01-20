Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 189,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 now with free delivery.