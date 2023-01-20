 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 189,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India starts at Rs.189,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 01h 18m 11s
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.2 Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Dual
    Design
    • 279 grams
    • 6.9 mm
    • 159.2 mm
    • 128.2 mm
    • Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1768 x 2208 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 89.07 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    • 372 ppi
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • September 13, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • Galaxy Fold 2
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Adreno 650
    • Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • LPDDR5
    • 7 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
    • LPDDR5
    • 20.0 s
    • 12 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India at 1,16,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP + 10 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2