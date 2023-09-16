Big ISRO success! Aditya- L1 satellite does THIS now; will target solar flares, CME too
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 16, 2023
The amazing ISRO solar mission in the form of the Aditya-L1 satellite, which has the objective of studying the Sun, including solar flares and Coronal mass ejection (CME) has performed yet another successful move.
ISRO has revealed that Aditya-L1 satellite has successfully completed its 4th Earth-bound manoeuvre.
ISRO's ground stations in Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR, and Port Blair tracked the Aditya-L1 satellite during this manoeuvre.
The next manoeuvre to send Aditya-L1 away from Earth is scheduled for September 19 around 02:00 IST.
"The fourth Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#4) is performed successfully. ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation," ISRO said.
ISRO added, "A transportable terminal currently stationed in the Fiji islands for Aditya-L1 will support post-burn operations."
Aditya-L1, launched on September 2, had completed its third manoeuvre on September 10. This mission aims to study the sun and carries seven different payloads.
Four payloads will observe the light from the sun, while three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.
Aditya-L1 will orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth in the direction of the sun.
The Indian Space Research Organisation says Aditya-L1 satellite will study the sun's outer atmosphere without landing on or approaching it closely.
Aditya-L1's strategic location will allow continuous observation of the sun and its impact on space weather.
The mission's objectives include studying solar corona physics, solar flares, solar wind dynamics, and near-earth space weather, contributing to a deeper understanding of the sun's behavior.