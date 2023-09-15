Vikram Lander sleeping on the Moon: Know how many days to go till it is woken up by ISRO

Check out related web stories:

What is Samudrayaan mission that India is planning after Chandrayaan, Pragyan, Vikram?

Know all about Samudrayaan mission as Matsya 6000 submersible gets ready for launch date

From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know all about Pragyan rover and its reactivation date