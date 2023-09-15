Vikram Lander sleeping on the Moon: Know how many days to go till it is woken up by ISRO
Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover are resting on the Moon due to lunar night. It is expected that the Vikram lander will be activated by ISRO in 7 days.
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) made the country proud by landing Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander on the Moon's surface.
Thereafter, Pragyan rover walked out of it and trundled over the moon for 14 days during the lunar day and the Vikram lander gave a fair share of contribution in unveiling the mysteries of the lunar surface.
During the course of 14 days, the Pragyan rover measured the temperature of the Moon's surface which was between 60-70 degrees Celsius. This surprised scientists across the globe.
According to ISRO’s report, the Vikram lander captured a moonquake which was described as a natural occurrence.
It was also reported that Pragyan rover was able to find the presence of sulphur and various other elements on the Moon which indicated a volcanic history.
After all the amazing discoveries, ISRO had to put the lander and the rover in sleep mode so they could survive the lunar night.
During the lunar night, the temperature on the Moon dips to less than -200 degrees Celsius and it gets extremely dark which makes it doubtful for the lander to survive.
The Vikram lander went into sleep mode on September 4, 2023. Scientists are hoping that the lander will be able to work from September 22, 2023, as the south pole of the Moon will again experience daylight.
Scientists believe that the Lander will be able to charge itself with the help of solar panels after sunrise, however, it is highly unlikely.
If the Vikram Lander and rover start to work then ISRO will be able to continue the studies, if not then they will become India's lunar ambassadors forever.