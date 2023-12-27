10 best-selling video game consoles of all time: PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, and more

Check related web stories:

Best Christmas Games for Android and iPhone: Farm Snow, Christmas Cookie, and more

Love mobile gaming? Play these top 5 Netflix games for free - GTA, Asphalt Xtreme, more

Top Apple Arcade games of 2023: NBA 2K23, Asphalt 8, Football Manager 2023, and more

Top Paid iPhone Games of 2023: Know the fan favorites of the year - Hitman Sniper, Minecraft, more