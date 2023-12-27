10 best-selling video game consoles of all time: PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, and more
Published Dec 27, 2023
Video game consoles have become extremely popular in the last few decades, proving to be the primary means of entertainment for millions.
Companies like Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft are all competing to become the number one gaming console in the world, but to whom does that title actually belong?
Check out the top 10 best-selling consoles of all time including PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, and more.
1. PlayStation 2 - Over 155 million units
2. Nintendo DS - 154 million units
3. Nintendo Switch - 129.5 million units
4. Game Boy/Game Boy Color - 118.6 million units
5. PlayStation 4 - 117.2 million units
6. PlayStation - 104.2 million units
7. Wii - 101.6 million units
8. PlayStation 3 - Over 87.4 million units
9. Xbox 360 - Over 84 million units
10. Game Boy Advance - 81.5 million units
