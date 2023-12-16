Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO's odyssey to unravel Venus secrets and illuminate solar system mysteries
Indian space agency ISRO is gearing up for a groundbreaking venture to Venus, named Shukrayaan-1 mission, which is set to launch in the near future. Venus mission is poised to unlock the secrets of our celestial neighbor's surface, atmosphere, and other mysteries.
ISRO's Shukrayaan-1 mission is set to launch in the coming few years, and it aims to delve into the depths of Venus and address pivotal questions in space science.
Significance of Venus: ISRO Chief S Somanath deems Venus 'an interesting planet,' foreseeing its potential to unravel the mysteries of our solar system's formation and evolution.
Somanath says Shukrayaan-1 mission will help gather knowledge about solar radiation and Venus' surface particles, offering crucial insights into planetary dynamics.
The proposed instruments for Shukrayaan-1 misison promise to measure Venus' temperature, composition, and wind patterns, laying the groundwork for groundbreaking discoveries.
Instrument Parameters: Shukrayaan-1's instruments are designed to measure diverse parameters, providing a comprehensive view of Venus.
ISRO's Capability: ISRO's foray into Venus exploration showcases India's growing prowess in space exploration, underlining its commitment to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.
Venus, Earth's 'twin' in size and density, hides a hellish landscape beneath its surface, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 460 degrees Celsius (862 degrees Fahrenheit).
Key objective: Shukrayaan-1 mission objective is to meticulously study Venus' thick and toxic atmosphere, primarily composed of carbon dioxide, using advanced instruments.
Shukrayaan-1 mission promises a peek into Venus' potential future, reminiscent of Earth's transformation from an inhospitable past. ISRO Chairman Somanath envisions Venus as a captivating frontier in space science.