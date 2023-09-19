Solar storm terror: CME can endanger satellites, knock out power grids on Earth

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 19, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Sun throws out immense amounts of energy in various forms including CME. These can generate a huge solar storm that can impact satellites, power grids and much more. Know how these solar storms can terrorise Earth.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA Parker Solar Probe has been contributing to studying the Sun's corona and solar wind and giving scientists crucial information about the space environment.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to NASA, Coronal mass ejection (CME) mostly occurs when the Sun shoots out solar flares. These are huge bubbles of coronal plasma surrounded by strong magnetic fields.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

Currently, we are nearing the solar maximum which increases the Sun’s activity and the number of CME, solar flares, and solar storms.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA says that these CMEs generate massive solar storms that in turn disrupt navigation equipment, communication equipment, power grids, and even satellites. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Scientists are continuously studying the Sun’s phenomenon and how fast these CMEs travel to the Earth's atmosphere in order to protect all the electrical infrastructure.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

NASA said, “Learning more about how these events interact with interplanetary dust could help scientists better predict how quickly CMEs could travel from the Sun to Earth, forecasting when the planet could see their impact,”

Photo Credit: ISRO

NASA also reported that with the Sun being in its most active phase, the risk of intense CMEs, solar storms, and geomagnetic storms is also increasing which can severely impact Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe plays a crucial role in understanding the solar weather and the Sun’s impact on Earth.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The probe is equipped with four instruments which enable it to study magnetic fields, plasma, energetic particles, and solar wind.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

All the information collected by Parker Solar Probe helps scientists understand the physics of the Sun. 

Check related web stories:
Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO spacecraft makes a big successful move on way to the Sun
Solar storm likely to hit Earth as Sun fires M2 flare
Aditya-L1 will orbit in L1 point around the Sun; know what Lagrange points are
Aditya-L1: A mission to know more about the Sun
View more