Spotify to introduce in-app merchandise hub; Check what this new feature will offer
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 17, 2023
Are you someone who likes to buy merchandise from your favorite artists? Now you can do it in one dedicated place on Spotify.
According to a recent blog post, Spotify is introducing an in-app merchandise hub, which offers personalized recommendations based on your music listening habits.
Previously, users could buy artist merchandise from individual profiles, the Now Playing view, and release pages, but now they can find all artists' merchandise in one dedicated location.
Inside the Merch Hub, you can explore and click on merchandise items to get more details about them.
When you decide to make a purchase, you can do so through the artist's Spotify store which is powered by Shopify.
Spotify claims that this Merch Hub is the first personalized merch shopping experience tailored to a user's music preferences and fandom.
Spotify uses your listening habits to provide tailored recommendations within the merch hub, ensuring that offerings from your favorite artists are easily discoverable.
This move is part of Spotify's commitment to helping artists make a living from their work by connecting listeners with ways to support them.
This announcement coincides with Spotify's preparation for launching a $19.99 per month Superpremium subscription tier with features like lossless audio, AI playlists, advanced mixing tools, extended audiobook listening, and a personalized feature called Your Sound Capsule.
To access the new Merch Hub, you can search for "Merch" or go to the Merch tile on the Browse page and shop merchandise from your favorite artists.