Samsung Galaxy M44 5G gets Bluetooth certified; Know what has been revealed

Anticipated features of the Galaxy M44 5G include a 6.7-inch display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a substantial 6000mAh battery.
The rumored price for the Galaxy M44 5G is Rs. 29999, and it is expected to offer ample internal storage with 256GB.
Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to boast a versatile camera setup with a 50MP primary rear camera, 13MP and 5MP secondary rear cameras, and a 16MP front camera, and will probably run on Android v13.
Please note that all these specifications are just speculations. Samsung hasn’t revealed anything officially yet. However, it will be exciting to see, what Samsung brings to the table in the mid-range category of smartphones, this time.