Samsung Galaxy M44 5G gets Bluetooth certified; Know what has been revealed

Published Oct 16, 2023
Samsung Galaxy M44 5G is now expected to be launched soon as it has earned Bluetooth certification.

According to a report by GSM ARena, the Galaxy M44 5G, with the model name SM-M446K, showcases Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity on the Bluetooth SIG's website. 

While the Bluetooth certification is a positive sign, it leaves many details about the phone undisclosed.

A Geekbench listing for the Galaxy M44 5G, with the same model code, surprisingly suggests notable specifications, such as Android 13, 6GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy M44 has become one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones, especially as it approaches its launch in India.

Anticipated features of the Galaxy M44 5G include a 6.7-inch display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a substantial 6000mAh battery.

The rumored price for the Galaxy M44 5G is Rs. 29999, and it is expected to offer ample internal storage with 256GB.

Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to boast a versatile camera setup with a 50MP primary rear camera, 13MP and 5MP secondary rear cameras, and a 16MP front camera, and will probably run on Android v13.

Please note that all these specifications are just speculations. Samsung hasn’t revealed anything officially yet. However, it will be exciting to see, what Samsung brings to the table in the mid-range category of smartphones, this time.

