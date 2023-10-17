Google Pixel 6 users complain of multiple bugs after the Android 14 update; Check details
Do you own a Google Pixel 6 smartphone and are facing bugs and glitches after updating to Android 14? Don’t worry, you are not alone.
Recently, Pixel 6 users have been facing a number of issues with Android 14, particularly those who use multiple profiles.
Reports of problems like storage lockdown and crashing launchers are emerging, primarily affecting Pixel 6, 6A, and 6 Pro users.
These issues have arisen after the Android 14 update, released on October 4th for Pixel devices.
A major bug is causing users to lose access to their internal storage, resulting in data loss.
Some users have also reported experiencing repeated UI launcher crashes.
As per user reporters, a recurring pattern was observed among users with multiple profiles on their devices.
As per the reports, one user mentioned receiving "storage is full" errors after a reboot following the Android 14 update. Another user reported a complete loss of access to internal storage.
Android 14 was officially launched alongside Google's new Pixel 8 smartphones and introduced UI enhancements and customization options.
