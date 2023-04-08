STUNNING! Save Rs. 34000 on Oppo Reno8 Pro; price cut from 52999 to 18999
Oppo's flagship phone Reno8 Pro 5G is available at a massively reduced price on Flipkart today.
The price of the Oppo Reno8 Pro can be reduced to just Rs. 18999 from Rs. 52999.
Flipkart is offering jaw dropping offers on the device.
From discount to exchange and bank offers, here is how you can reduce the cost of Oppo Reno8 Pro.
Oppo Reno8 Pro is available at a discount of 13 percent for Rs. 45999 against Rs. 52999 on Flipkart.
For further reduction, you can opt for exchange and get another off of up to Rs. 27000.
Combining both the discount and exchange (if you get the maximum amount), the price of Oppo Reno8 Pro can fall to Rs. 18999.
Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device.
The Oppo Reno8 Pro runs on Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and is equipped with a 4500mAh battery.
The phone gets a 6.7 inch AMOLED display and houses a triple rear camera setup.