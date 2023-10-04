Tired of spam emails? Gmail introduces new feature to keep bulk senders at bay
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 04, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are getting a lot of spam emails in your Gmail account, then there is good news for you:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google is taking steps to combat spam in Gmail by targeting bulk email senders.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Bulk senders are defined as those who send over 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in a single day.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These senders will be required by Google to include a one-click unsubscribe link in their emails, which must be clearly visible and processed within two days.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google is also mandating email authentication with DKIM and SPF to make it harder for senders to spoof or impersonate email addresses.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The DMARC standard is also required, enabling official company logos and blue checkmarks in messages.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A previous update by Gmail which required emails sent to a Gmail address to have some form of authentication has helped reduce unauthenticated messages received by Gmail users by 75%, as per the company.
Photo Credit: Pexels
As reported by Gmail’s Postmaster Tools, Gmail is also introducing a spam rate threshold of under 0.3%, which is said to be an industry-first policy, to protect users from unwanted messages.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google is collaborating with partners like Yahoo to establish these measures as industry standards.
Photo Credit: Pexels
As mentioned on the Google support page, these policies must be implemented by February 2024, or bulk senders might have the risk of being flagged or blocked by Gmail's spam filters.