Tired of spam emails? Gmail introduces new feature to keep bulk senders at bay

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 04, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are getting a lot of spam emails in your Gmail account, then there is good news for you:

Photo Credit: Pexels

Google is taking steps to combat spam in Gmail by targeting bulk email senders.  

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bulk senders are defined as those who send over 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in a single day.

Photo Credit: Pexels

These senders will be required by Google to include a one-click unsubscribe link in their emails, which must be clearly visible and processed within two days.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Google is also mandating email authentication with DKIM and SPF to make it harder for senders to spoof or impersonate email addresses.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The DMARC standard is also required, enabling official company logos and blue checkmarks in messages.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

A previous update by Gmail which required emails sent to a Gmail address to have some form of authentication has helped reduce unauthenticated messages received by Gmail users by 75%, as per the company.

Photo Credit: Pexels

As reported by Gmail’s Postmaster Tools, Gmail is also introducing a spam rate threshold of under 0.3%, which is said to be an industry-first policy, to protect users from unwanted messages.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Google is collaborating with partners like Yahoo to establish these measures as industry standards.  

Photo Credit: Pexels

As mentioned on the Google support page, these policies must be implemented by February 2024, or bulk senders might have the risk of being flagged or blocked by Gmail's spam filters.

check more
Photo Credit: Pexels

Google is providing guidance to bulk senders for compliance on the Google support page. 

Check related web stories:
Google Calendar gets a new feature that will make your life easier; Check what it is
Master time management: Top 5 apps for college students
iPhone 13 price to fall below Rs. 40000 in sale? Check massive discount in Amazon deal
View more