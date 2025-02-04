Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 04, 2025
Billiards has been a popular game for decades, often played in bars and pubs. Digital versions have evolved from simple Flash games to mobile apps offering various pool types.
Android users can access multiple types of pool, such as 8-ball, Snooker, Carrom, and Crokinole. Here's a look at some of the top pool and billiards games available.
8 Ball Pool ranks among the most popular pool games on the Play Store. It features a multiplayer mode, tournaments, and various table colours. Players can unlock new locations and earn Pool Coins for tournament entry.
Focusing on snooker, this game provides a customizable camera to help with aiming. It also predicts cue ball effects after shots, and players can enjoy online 1v1 matches or offline challenges.
A classic top-down billiards game, Pool Billiards Pro offers 8-ball and 9-ball pool games. It includes single-player and multiplayer modes, though the PvP component could be improved.
This game lets you play in both 2D and 3D views. With Facebook sign-in, you can challenge friends or join online matches. It also has a collection of pool cues and supports 8-ball or Snooker.
An arcade-style snooker game with 3D graphics, it allows solo or pass-and-play multiplayer modes. It features different difficulty levels, table patterns, and a practice mode to enhance skills.
From casual gameplay to more competitive experiences, these pool games provide a great variety for Android users, catering to both snooker and billiards fans.