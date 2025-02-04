Play 8-Ball, Snooker, and more now on your phone

Top 5 Pool games for Android

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 04, 2025
Photo Credit: Pexels

Billiards has been a popular game for decades, often played in bars and pubs. Digital versions have evolved from simple Flash games to mobile apps offering various pool types.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Android users can access multiple types of pool, such as 8-ball, Snooker, Carrom, and Crokinole. Here's a look at some of the top pool and billiards games available.

Photo Credit: Play Store

8 Ball Pool ranks among the most popular pool games on the Play Store. It features a multiplayer mode, tournaments, and various table colours. Players can unlock new locations and earn Pool Coins for tournament entry.

Photo Credit: Play Store

8 Ball Pool

Photo Credit: Play Store

Focusing on snooker, this game provides a customizable camera to help with aiming. It also predicts cue ball effects after shots, and players can enjoy online 1v1 matches or offline challenges.

Photo Credit: Play Store

Snooker Stars

Photo Credit: Play Store

A classic top-down billiards game, Pool Billiards Pro offers 8-ball and 9-ball pool games. It includes single-player and multiplayer modes, though the PvP component could be improved.

Photo Credit: Play Store

Pool Billiards Pro

Photo Credit: Play Store

This game lets you play in both 2D and 3D views. With Facebook sign-in, you can challenge friends or join online matches. It also has a collection of pool cues and supports 8-ball or Snooker.

Photo Credit: Play Store

Real Pool 3D

Photo Credit: Play Store

An arcade-style snooker game with 3D graphics, it allows solo or pass-and-play multiplayer modes. It features different difficulty levels, table patterns, and a practice mode to enhance skills.

Photo Credit: Play Store

Real Snooker 3D

Photo Credit: Pexels

From casual gameplay to more competitive experiences, these pool games provide a great variety for Android users, catering to both snooker and billiards fans.

