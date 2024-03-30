Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: The Great Indian Kapil Show to Inspector Rishi, check what to watch online

Published Mar 30, 2024
Welcome to your weekly update on the hottest releases across different OTT platforms. Whether you're into comedy, drama, or thriller, we've got you covered! Let's dive into the must-watch shows and movies to stream this weekend.

The Great Indian Kapil Show: The popular comedy show "Comedy Nights with Kapil" is back on Netflix as "The Great Indian Kapil Show." Join Kapil Sharma and his hilarious team for some laughter therapy!

Patna Shukla: Catch the courtroom drama "Patna Shukla" on Disney+Hotstar. Follow Tanvi Shukla's journey as she fights against a roll number scam affecting students.

Ferrari: Rev up your weekend with the American biographical sports drama "Ferrari" on Amazon Prime Video. Explore the life of Enzo Ferrari in the summer of 1957.

Heart of the Hunter: Dive into the thrilling world of "Heart of the Hunter" on Netflix. Join retired assassin Tiny Mpayipheli as he navigates a dangerous conspiracy.

Inspector Rishi: Uncover the mystery with "Inspector Rishi" on Amazon Prime Video. Join Inspector Rishi Nandhan as he investigates strange murders attributed to a fearsome entity.

Don't miss the chance to catch these top picks on your favourite OTT platforms. Invite your friends and family for a weekend of entertainment that you won't forget.

