Top 7 weekend OTT watchlist: From Abraham Ozler to Lootere, know what to binge-watch online
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Mar 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Ready to spice up your weekend with the latest releases on your favourite OTT platforms? Get set for a binge-worthy lineup featuring thrilling crime dramas, historical biopics, and action-packed flicks.
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Abraham Ozler – Disney+Hotstar: Follow the gripping Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram as a seasoned cop navigating the complexities of a serial killer case. With Mammootty, Anaswara Rajan, Anoop Menon, and Arjun Ashokan rounding out the cast, it's a must-watch.
Photo Credit: Netflix
3 Body Problem - NETFLIX: Explore this captivating drama, based on Liu Cixin’s novel series, as five colleagues reunite to face humanity's greatest threat, triggered by a decision made decades ago.
Photo Credit: AHA
Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana - AHA: Delve into this Telugu thriller featuring Shiva Kandukuri and Rashi Singh, following a young detective unravelling the mystery behind a series of murders in his village.
Photo Credit: JioCinema
Oppenheimer - JioCinema: Experience Christopher Nolan's epic portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer's life, with a stellar cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, now available for streaming.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Ae Watan Mere Watan - Amazon Prime Video: Witness the historical biographical drama depicting Usha Mehta's underground radio station during the Quit India movement, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sachin Khedekar.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Road House - Amazon Prime Video: Join Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior in this action-packed remake, where a UFC fighter's life takes a dark turn while working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Lootere - Disney+Hotstar: Get ready for a gripping ride with Lootere, a dramatic series inspired by the true story of an Indian ship hijacked by pirates. Starring Vivek Gomber and Amruta Khanvilkar, it's another gem to add to your weekend watchlist.