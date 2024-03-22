NASA says 5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days: Check size, speed and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Mar 22, 2024
According to NASA, 5 massive asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days. From size, speed to distance of close approach, know all about these close approaches.
NASA keeps an eye on the near-Earth asteroids (NEOs) via the Near-Earth Object Observation Program, managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California.
NASA uses several telescopes such as Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE mission, and more to track asteroids and other celestial objects.
Here are the five upcoming asteroids which will come very close to Earth in the coming days.
Asteroid 2024 FK1: The asteroid is reported to be 62 feet wide in size. It is expected to fly by Earth on March 22 with a distance of 1030000 KM. It is moving at a speed of 27035 KM per hour.
Asteroid 2024 EL4: This space rock will come close to Earth on March 23 at a distance of 5650000 KM. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 4249 km per hour and it is 120 feet wide.
Asteroid 2024 EU4: The next asteroid is reported to be 240 feet wide. The rock is moving at a speed of 101885 KM per hour. It will come close to Earth on March 23 with a distance of 7240000 KM.
Asteroid 2019 CJ: This asteroid is 88 feet wide and it will come close to Earth on March 24 at a distance of 4760000 KM. Currently, it is moving at a speed of 15681 KM per hour.
Asteroid 2024 EC4: The last asteroid on the list is Asteroid 2024 EC4 which is 83 feet wide and is moving at a speed of 14526 KM per hour. It will come close to Earth on March 24 at a distance of 7450000 KM.