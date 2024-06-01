Uncover GTA Online's hidden interiors: Explore before GTA 6 arrives - Detailed locations revealed

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rumours swirl about GTA 6 boasting an unprecedented number of accessible interiors. But before the next instalment arrives, let's take a tour of all the explorable interiors currently available in GTA Online.
Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank: Venture into the heart of heist territory as you explore the Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank. Whether during missions or in freeroam, the detailed interiors await.
FIB Headquarters: Unlock the secrets of the FIB Headquarters with a glitch that grants access to its inner sanctum. Take to the skies and breach the glass roof to uncover hidden treasures.
Airport Terminal: Unassuming yet accessible, a specific terminal at LSIA beckons exploration. Ignore appearances and find yourself welcomed into its interior depths.
Port of Los: Santos From missions to free roam, a small building at the Port of Los Santos offers entry into its enigmatic confines. Delve into its mysteries as you navigate its interior.
Stab City Trailer: In the desolate landscapes of Stab City lies a trailer park ripe for exploration. While one trailer remains elusive, another invites you to step inside and uncover its secrets.
Iconic Mineshaft: Take off on an iconic journey into the depths of an abandoned mineshaft. Blast through its doors and immerse yourself in its rich history and hidden treasures.
Sandy Shores Airfield ATC Tower: Ascend to new heights as you explore the Sandy Shores Airfield ATC Tower. From its compact confines to its expansive views, adventure awaits within its walls.
Military Base ATC Tower: Challenge the confines of the Fort Zancudo Military Base as you navigate its towering ATC Tower. Encounter NPCs and elevators amidst its guarded halls, unlocking a new layer of exploration.
As we eagerly await the arrival of GTA 6, let's cherish the myriad of explorable interiors within GTA Online. From hidden gems to iconic landmarks, each location offers a glimpse into Rockstar's masterful world-building.