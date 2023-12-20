5 big Google Play Store changes coming to your gadget after it lost lawsuit
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 20, 2023
Google will be paying mn in settlement money for overcharging customers. Additionally, the Google Play Store will have to adhere to various changes ordered by the court.
After Google’s massive defeat to Epic Games, it will have to roll out immense changes and this will affect the way you use the Google Play app.
As part of the hearing, Google will be paying $700 million as a part of a settlement for which the $630 million will be split among the consumers.
Additionally, the company will have to make several changes to the Google Play store as part of the settlement.
We have listed the 5 major changes which are coming to the Google Play store in the coming weeks.
First, Google will have to provide more freedom to the developers to encourage users towards alternative app stores where their application is available to download for at least seven years.
Google will not force developers to release their apps on Google Play before or at the same time as they launch on other platforms. Additionally, it will ensure that all users experience similar app functionalities.
Google will have to allow developers to offer their own payment methods within their apps for in-app purchases. Also, Google cannot offer the best prices through Google Play billing for at least five years.
Developers will be allowed to offer discounts while making payments through other billing methods.
The fifth major change is that Google cannot make agreements with smartphone companies to only have the Google Play store app allowed on their devices. Also, Google cannot force them to place their app on the home screen.
These are the 5 major changes Google will have to follow for many more years. Additionally, there are many changes which will you will be able to see in the Google Play store in due course.