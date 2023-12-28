WhatsApp updates in December 2023: Enhanced security to improved status, use them all
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 28, 2023
WhatsApp has witnessed significant advancements in encrypted messaging throughout the year, with December 2023 being no exception. Meta's dedicated team has focused on refining features and ensuring seamless functionality.
Chat Security: In a move towards enhanced security, WhatsApp introduces a unique password system to lock chats. Users can now secure their conversations with a personalized code, even incorporating emojis for added uniqueness.
Audio Message Control: Building on security measures, WhatsApp extends the view-once feature to audio messages. Users can set messages to be played only once, adding an extra layer of privacy to their communications.
WhatsApp now allows users to pin important messages, not just chats, making it easier to revisit crucial information. This feature provides a level of organization similar to other messaging platforms like Telegram and Slack.
HD Media Sharing in Status Updates: WhatsApp's plans to extend support for HD media sharing in status updates. Users can now select the HD option, preserving more details and clarity when sharing images and videos.
Reply Bar for Status Updates: Developers are working on an omnipresent reply text box for status updates, aiming to enhance user interaction. Additionally, users can look forward to seamless integration with Instagram, streamlining content sharing.
WhatsApp beta testers witness ongoing development of a username-based search feature. This update adds an extra layer of privacy by allowing users to be found without sharing phone numbers.
Search by Date Utility: December sees Meta beta testing a search-by-date utility, enabling users to find messages between specific dates. This utility enhances search precision, ensuring users can locate messages with ease.