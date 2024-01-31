WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 31, 2024
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
WhatsApp Web to integrate a chat lock feature in the future update. Know more about the upcoming WhatsApp feature here.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
WhatsApp has been working on various new features for their mobile app, and now it looks like some of the features may also be visible on WhatsApp Web client version.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
WhatsApp Web was rumored to enhance the interface of the web version and now it may also aim to add advanced features to improve user experience.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to a WABetainfo report, WhatsApp is developing a chat lock feature for the web version to improve privacy and security.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This new feature is expected to allow users to lock specific chats on the web client in the future update.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It is reported that the chat lock feature will have a dedicated tab, however, it is unsure how the tab will be accessed in the web version.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This new WhatsApp web feature will allow users to share personal information, confidential details, or sensitive topics in the app with the chat lock feature.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
WhatsApp already has the chat lock feature for Android and iOS. Now, with the feature being available on the web will improve the user experience in terms of security.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As of now, the WhatsApp chat lock feature is under development and it is expected to roll out in a future update.
Check related web stories:
WhatsApp backups will now count towards Google Drive storage; Know how it will affect you
Apple iPhone AirDrop-like file-sharing feature likely coming to WhatsApp
location tracking: Track your friends and family on phone; Google Maps to WhatsApp, check 5 useful apps
Initiating WhatsApp Voice Chats in group messaging: Here is all you need to know in brief
View more