Icon
Home Tech News WhatsApp backups will now count towards Google Drive storage; Know how it will affect you

WhatsApp backups will now count towards Google Drive storage; Know how it will affect you

WhatsApp backups will now count towards the Google Drive storage, requiring users to have enough space to store their backups.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 31 2024, 12:10 IST
Icon
WhatsApp
WhatsApp backups will now be counted against the 15GB Google Drive storage. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp backups will now be counted against the 15GB Google Drive storage. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp has kicked off 2024 with a bold step, one which most Android users won't be fond of. Starting this month, WhatsApp backups will count towards your Google Drive storage, meaning you will have to have enough space on your Google Drive. WhatsApp has been offering free Google Drive storage for WhatsApp backups on Android smartphones all this while, but the freebie looks to have run its course. And this doesn't spell good news, especially for those with chunky WhatsApp backups. Know all about this major change.

WhatsApp backups on Google Drive

Back in November, Meta Platforms announced that it would soon stop allowing free Google storage for WhatsApp backups. In a blog post, the platform said, “As an important heads up, WhatsApp backups on Android will soon start counting toward your Google Account cloud storage limit, similar to how WhatsApp backups are handled on other mobile platforms.”

Meta said that the change would start reflecting in December, with a wider rollout in early 2024, and now we're actually witnessing it. So, it seems that the time has finally come to kiss your free Google Drive storage goodbye!

What does it mean for users?

With this change, WhatsApp backups will now take up a part of the 15GB storage space that Google offers with its free account. If you wish to get more storage space, you'll have to subscribe to Google One, the company's subscription service which offers up to 2TB of storage. It is important to note that this change only affects Android users as WhatsApp did not have any free storage space on iOS devices.

 If you're on the stable version of WhatsApp, head over to the Google account storage and look under the ‘Other' section. Here, you will find the storage space occupied by the WhatsApp backup. Interestingly, WhatsApp says will start notifying users of this change at least 30 days before via a banner. It can be reportedly seen by going into WhatsApp, then Chats, and then Chat Backups.

Also read other top stories today:

Brain Chip Implanted! A lucky individual has become the first human to receive a brain implant from Elon Musk's Neuralink, marking a step toward being able to steer computers with our minds. Is that the right way to go? Find out out here.

Bad news for Apple! Influential technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned that the company is expecting lower demand for iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16 in 2024. Know all about it here.

Samsung Woos China with Ernie Bot! Samsung will feature Baidu Inc.'s Ernie Bot as a key attraction of its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in China. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 11:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look
GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon