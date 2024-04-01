10 images of Earth captured from the International Space Station that will amaze you

Published Apr 01, 2024
Check out these beautiful images of Earth captured from the International Space Station. 

The first image was captured from the International Space Station's "window to the world," which showcases the southern coast of Africa.

The International Space Station captured the city lights of Kuwait from 261 miles above the Middle Eastern nation of Iraq.

The ISS captured the images of Lake Bacalar in Quintana Roo, Mexico from 260 miles above the ground.

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara shot the beautiful sight of the Mediterranean Sea and the boot of Italy.

This image showcases the northern coast of Yucatan, Mexico which was captured 260 miles above the surface.

The ISS captures the Amazon River and its tributaries flow, the image was taken from 259 miles above the South American nation.

This is the image of Crater Lake National Park which is covered with snow.

This image captured by ISS showcases how the Himalayas are separating the Indian subcontinent from China.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli captured mesmerizing images of Tibetan lakes, Qingche and Luotuo from the ISS.

This is the image of Ciudad del Carmen, a city in the Mexican state of Campeche which was captured  260 miles above the ground.

