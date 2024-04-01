10 images of Earth captured from the International Space Station that will amaze you
Published Apr 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these beautiful images of Earth captured from the International Space Station.
Photo Credit: NASA
The first image was captured from the International Space Station's "window to the world," which showcases the southern coast of Africa.
Photo Credit: NASA
The International Space Station captured the city lights of Kuwait from 261 miles above the Middle Eastern nation of Iraq.
Photo Credit: NASA
The ISS captured the images of Lake Bacalar in Quintana Roo, Mexico from 260 miles above the ground.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara shot the beautiful sight of the Mediterranean Sea and the boot of Italy.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the northern coast of Yucatan, Mexico which was captured 260 miles above the surface.
Photo Credit: NASA
The ISS captures the Amazon River and its tributaries flow, the image was taken from 259 miles above the South American nation.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of Crater Lake National Park which is covered with snow.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image captured by ISS showcases how the Himalayas are separating the Indian subcontinent from China.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli captured mesmerizing images of Tibetan lakes, Qingche and Luotuo from the ISS.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of Ciudad del Carmen, a city in the Mexican state of Campeche which was captured 260 miles above the ground.
