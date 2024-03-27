NASA James Webb Space Telescope: 10 best images captured in 2023

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these amazing images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

The image showcases the ice-giant planet Uranus with rings that reveal the seasonal north polar cap and bright storms at the south edge of the planet. 

Photo Credit: NASA

This is an image of an exploded star Cassiopeia A (Cas A) which was captured by the JWST in 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Webb Space Telescope captured brown dwarfs in star cluster IC 348 which is located 1000 light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image reveals the features of the heart of the Milky Way with over 500000 stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s JWST and the Hubble space telescope captured the colorful view of the Universe.

Photo Credit: NASA

This is the image of the most distant black hole ever discovered. It was captured with X-rays from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases spiral galaxy M83 which was captured with the help of Webb telescope’s MIRI instrument.

Photo Credit: NASA

The JWST captured the image of the Crab Nebula which is located 6500 light-years away from Earth. 

Photo Credit: NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope captured this stellar image of Jupiter’s Atmosphere.

Photo Credit: NASA

JWST snapped mesmerizing images of Messier 42, the Orion Nebula. This nebula is reported to have an intense ultraviolet radiation field.

Check related web stories:
10 best images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Unveiling the Cosmos: Journey through breathtaking images taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
10 stunning celestial images shot by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
NASA's Chandra X-ray Telescope snaps amazing images of Whirlpool Galaxy; Check it out now
View more