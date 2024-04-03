10 spectacular celestial images shot by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these amazing pictures captured by NASA’s  James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Pillars of Creation: This image was captured with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope instrument called Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

Photo Credit: NASA

Protostar IRAS23385: The protostar image was captured with the help of Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI)

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy cluster MACS0416: NASA reported that the galaxy cluster is located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galactic gathering: This image showcases gravitational lensing which occurs when giant galaxies “cause a sufficient curvature of spacetime for the path of light around it to be visibly bent.”

Photo Credit: NASA

Star Cluster IC 348: The Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument captured the image of the star cluster.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy NGC 1559: It is also called a spiral galaxy and it is located 35 million light-years away from the constellation Reticulum.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is reported to have a similar size to our Milky Way. Such helps astronomers understand such star-forming galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy NGC 346: The image of the galaxy was captured with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

Photo Credit: NASA

Satellite galaxy N79: It is a massive star-forming region which was captured by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).

Photo Credit: NASA

Crab Nebula: Both Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI were used to shoot the beautiful image of the supernova remnant’s origins.

Check related web stories:
NASA shares 8 images of Black Holes and Quasars that you can’t miss
NASA James Webb Space Telescope: 10 best images captured in 2023
10 best images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Unveiling the Cosmos: Journey through breathtaking images taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
View more