10 spectacular celestial images shot by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
Published Apr 03, 2024
Check out these amazing pictures captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Pillars of Creation: This image was captured with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope instrument called Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).
Photo Credit: NASA
Protostar IRAS23385: The protostar image was captured with the help of Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI)
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster MACS0416: NASA reported that the galaxy cluster is located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galactic gathering: This image showcases gravitational lensing which occurs when giant galaxies “cause a sufficient curvature of spacetime for the path of light around it to be visibly bent.”
Photo Credit: NASA
Star Cluster IC 348: The Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument captured the image of the star cluster.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1559: It is also called a spiral galaxy and it is located 35 million light-years away from the constellation Reticulum.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is reported to have a similar size to our Milky Way. Such helps astronomers understand such star-forming galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 346: The image of the galaxy was captured with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).
Photo Credit: NASA
Satellite galaxy N79: It is a massive star-forming region which was captured by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: Both Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI were used to shoot the beautiful image of the supernova remnant’s origins.
