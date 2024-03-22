Top 6 weekend OTT watchlist: Ae Watan Mere Watan, Lootere to Poor Things, check what to stream online
Weekend OTT watchlist: Discover the top 6 must-watch releases across various OTT platforms this weekend, offering a mix of genres to cater to every viewer's preference.
1. Ae Watan Mere Watan: Experience the inspiring journey of Usha Mehta in "Ae Watan Mere Watan" as she defies British rule by establishing an underground radio station during India's freedom movement. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
2. Fighter: Join the brave Air Dragons in "Fighter," an action-packed aerial film set in Srinagar, navigating through real-life events. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, it is now streaming on Netflix.
3. Lootere: Prepare for edge-of-your-seat suspense in "Lootere," a series based on the true story of an Indian ship hijacked by Somali pirates. Exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar, starring Vivek Gomber and Amruta Khanvilkar.
3 Body Problem: Delve into the mind-bending world of "3 Body Problem," a series based on Liu Cixin's bestselling trilogy. Witness astrophysicist Ye Wenjie's journey amidst existential threats, now available on Netflix.
X-Men: Relive the iconic X-Men saga in the animated series continuation on Disney+ Hotstar. Join the team as they navigate a world without Professor X, facing new challenges to protect a world on the brink of chaos.
6. Poor Things: Experience Emma Stone's Oscar-winning performance in "Poor Things," a fantasy drama where a young woman is brought back to life by a demented surgeon. Available exclusively on Disney+.
With a variety of genres and platforms to choose from, dive into a weekend of entertainment with these captivating releases.