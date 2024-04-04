10 stunning images captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Published Apr 04, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
Massier 82 Marvel: The James Webb Space Telescope captures the intense starburst galaxy Messier 82, revealing iron concentrations and molecular hydrogen clouds amidst its core. Clumpy tendrils of galactic wind extend above and below.
Phantom Galaxy: The Phantom Galaxy, M74, unveils delicate gas and dust filaments in its arms through the James Webb Space Telescope's MIRI. Hubble's image showcases pink star formation regions within M74's hydrogen gas clouds.
Arp 220’s Dual Glimpse: Arp 220, a luminous galaxy merger, shows faint tidal tails and star clusters in images by Webb and Hubble. Webb's infrared view highlights organic material, while Hubble captures blue-white star clusters amid swirling dust.
Protostellar: Webb discovers ethanol and icy ingredients in early-stage protostars, offering insights into planet formation and potential habitability. The telescope identifies complex organic molecules in interstellar ice, shedding light on their origins.
Crab Nebula Chronicles: Webb and Hubble present complementary views of the Crab Nebula, providing new insights into its supernova remnant origins. Webb's infrared perspective adds depth to Hubble's 2005 image.
NGC 604: Webb's NIRCam and MIRI capture NGC 604's star-forming region, showcasing emission tendrils and red supergiants in the Triangulum Galaxy. Ultraviolet radiation ionises gas, revealing ghostly glows in infrared images.
NGC 1559: NGC 1559, a barred spiral galaxy, reveals glowing dust grains and young stars wrapped in dust through Webb's instruments. Receding at 1300 km/s, NGC 1559 appears as a loner despite its proximity to other galaxies.
Uranus: Webb's infrared sensitivity reveals Uranus's dynamic features, including dim rings, moons within rings, and seasonal storms. Bright storms rage around the north polar cap as Uranus experiences extreme seasons.
Wispy Wonders of IC 348: Pink-purple filaments fill the image of star cluster IC 348, showcasing dramatic loops and diffraction spikes from Webb's view. Fainter stars dot the background, adding to the cluster's beauty.
Sagittarius C Secrets: Webb peers into Sagittarius C, revealing protostars amidst infrared-dark clouds and ionised hydrogen emissions. Cyan-colored emissions highlight massive young stars, while mysterious needle-like structures point in all directions.